Himachal Pradesh is set to experience a prolonged dry spell with clear weather forecasted over the next seven days. According to the Meteorological Center in Shimla, the state will remain mainly dry until December 18, with light rain or snowfall likely only at one or two locations in Lahaul-Spiti today.

Despite the dry conditions, freezing temperatures persist in several areas, particularly in higher altitudes. Kukumseri recorded a chilling -5.0°C, while Tabo experienced the lowest temperature at -11.3°C. Other sub-zero temperatures were noted in Kalpa (-1.8°C) and Reckong Peo (-0.4°C).

The minimum temperature in Shimla was recorded at 5.0°C, with Dharamsala at 3.4°C, Una at 0.0°C, and Manali at 3.9°C. Solan, Mandi, and Hamirpur also reported low temperatures of 0.8°C, 2.4°C, and 1.2°C, respectively.

Temperatures across the state are expected to remain stable for the next 24 hours. However, a gradual rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius in both minimum and maximum temperatures is anticipated over the next 4-5 days in most regions.