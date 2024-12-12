The Himachal Pradesh government has announced a significant change in the salary structure for professors and teachers availing study leave. As per the amended Central Civil Services Leave Himachal Pradesh Rules-2024, employees going on study leave after August 7, 2024, will receive only 40 percent of their total salary during their leave period. The decision is aimed at mitigating financial losses to the state treasury and ensuring smoother departmental functioning.

The Education Department has issued detailed instructions about the new study leave policy, replacing the Central Civil Services Leave Rules-1972. For study leave up to 24 months, employees must now obtain approval from the Finance Department instead of the Administrative Department. This marks a departure from a system in place since 1986, where the Administrative Department handled such permissions.

The amended rules stipulate that:

Government employees will receive 40 percent of their salary , along with dearness allowance and house rent, during study leave taken within India or abroad.

, along with dearness allowance and house rent, during study leave taken within India or abroad. Payment will only be processed once employees certify that they are not receiving any scholarship, stipend, or remuneration from part-time employment.

from part-time employment. Employees already on study leave before August 7, 2024, will continue to be governed by the previous rules, ensuring they receive full salary as per the policy at the time of their leave sanction.

Clarification from Directorate of Education

To address confusion about the applicability of these changes, Director Higher Education Dr. Amarjeet Kumar Sharma issued a letter to college principals on Tuesday, emphasizing that the revised rules apply solely to study leave granted after August 7. Employees who began their leave prior to this date will retain their benefits under the earlier policy.

The government’s decision stems from concerns over the financial burden posed by full salary disbursements during study leave. A significant number of employees availing of study leave each year has also disrupted administrative work in various departments. The new salary structure is expected to address these issues while still supporting professional development opportunities for government employees.

These changes, however, have sparked debates within the academic community, with some educators expressing apprehension over reduced financial support during study leave. Critics argue that the move might deter individuals from pursuing higher education and skill enhancement.