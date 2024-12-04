Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced a significant recruitment drive, inviting applications for 212 government positions, with the application deadline set for December 31, 2024. The recruitment will fill 200 health officer posts in the Health Department and 12 environmental officer posts in the Department of Environment, Science, Technology, and Climate Change.

The 200 health officer posts are part of the state’s initiative to strengthen the healthcare system, while the 12 environmental officer posts aim to bolster the state’s efforts in environmental conservation and climate change management. The application process is entirely online, and candidates must complete their submissions by 11:59 PM on December 31, 2024.

For the health officer posts, the examination fee for general category candidates is ₹600, while male candidates from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) under unreserved BPL categories will pay ₹150. Female candidates and ex-servicemen are exempt from the fee. Similarly, the examination fee for the environmental officer positions is ₹600, with the same exemptions for certain categories. The fee once paid is non-refundable.

Eligibility Criteria for Environmental Officer Posts

The eligibility requirements for applying for the 12 Environmental Officer posts include:

Educational Qualifications: M.Sc. in Environmental Science, Chemistry, or Botany, OR

M.Tech. in Environment or Civil Engineering from a recognized University or an institute duly recognized by the Central or Himachal Pradesh Government. Work Experience: A minimum of 5 years of post-qualification experience in any of the following: Environmental project/program formulation and implementation, Preparation of feasibility reports for environmental management projects, Environmental analysis and monitoring, Conducting survey studies for environment-related projects or programmes, Research and Development in the environmental and climate change sector, Working on the protection and conservation of natural resources and biodiversity.

The experience must be from a Government/Semi-Government institution or an institution recognized by the State or Central Government.

Application Process

Candidates interested in applying for the environmental officer or health officer positions must submit their online applications through the HPPSC website. All applications must be submitted before the deadline of December 31, 2024.

This recruitment drive is expected to provide significant opportunities for qualified candidates in both the health and environmental sectors, contributing to the development of Himachal Pradesh’s healthcare system and environmental conservation efforts.

Eligible candidates are encouraged to review the official HPPSC notification for detailed instructions on the application process and eligibility criteria.