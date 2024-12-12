Shimla: As the Himachal Pradesh government celebrates its two years in office, over 1,300 outsourced computer teachers in the education department are grappling with financial difficulties, having not received their salaries for November. The teachers have expressed frustration, questioning the government’s priorities while they struggle to manage their households without timely pay.

Computer education was introduced in the state in 1998, but teachers allege that for the past 25 years, salaries have rarely been disbursed on time. Despite assurances from Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu during a state-level felicitation ceremony in Hamirpur, their longstanding demands remain unaddressed even after two years.

The Himachal Pradesh Computer Teachers Association has criticized the government’s inaction. Association members have urged the state to ensure fixed monthly salary disbursement and expedite the resolution of a long-pending court case related to their service conditions.

The teachers also reminded the Congress government of its pre-election promise to resolve their grievances. They emphasized the urgency of financial stability for educators who play a critical role in the state’s education system.