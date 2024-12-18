Himachal Pradesh is experiencing a prolonged dry spell, with cold wave conditions intensifying in several lower hilly and plain areas. According to the Meteorological Center Shimla, the cold wave is expected to persist for the next six days, impacting districts such as Una, Hamirpur, Mandi, and Sundarnagar, which reported severe cold during the past 24 hours.

An orange-yellow alert has been issued for severe cold wave conditions in parts of Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una, Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi districts from December 19 to 22. The situation is compounded by plummeting temperatures, with seven locations recording sub-zero temperatures. Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti remained the coldest at -5.3°C, followed by Kalpa at -1.4°C and Mandi at 0.6°C.

The Meteorological Department has forecast dry weather across most of the state for the next seven days. However, isolated light rain and snowfall may occur today in the higher reaches of the Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, and Kullu districts. For other areas, clear skies are expected to dominate until December 24.

Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4°C, while Dharamsala and Nahan registered 4.4°C and 6.1°C, respectively. Una and Hamirpur were colder, with minimum temperatures of 1.4°C and 1.7°C.

No significant change in temperatures is expected in the next 24 hours, but a gradual decline of 2-3°C is likely in some parts of the state over the following three days. Residents, especially in areas under the orange-yellow alert, are advised to take precautions against the intensified cold wave.