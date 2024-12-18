Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has begun preparations for the 2025-26 state budget and is inviting suggestions from citizens, industries, trade bodies, and farmers’ associations to ensure the process is inclusive and reflective of diverse perspectives.

A government spokesperson announced that the public can submit their ideas by January 31, 2025. Suggestions can be sent via email at budgetidea.hp@gmail.com, by letter to the Principal Secretary (Finance) at Room No. A-319, Armsdale Building, HP Secretariat, Shimla, or through the Finance Department’s web portal.

The government is particularly interested in suggestions regarding increasing revenue, controlling expenditure, and addressing other budget-related concerns. Officials emphasized that this participatory approach is aimed at promoting transparency and responsiveness in the budget formulation process.

By incorporating inputs from various stakeholders, the government hopes to craft a budget that addresses public priorities and fosters economic growth in the state.