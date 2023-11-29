In a historic moment, a helicopter successfully landed on the sacred Churdhar Peak, the revered abode of Lord Shirgul Ji Maharaj. Nestled in the picturesque landscapes of Himachal Pradesh, Churdhar Peak holds deep spiritual significance for lakhs of devotees in the region and neighbouring Uttarakhand. While previous attempts at helicopter rescues had been made, this marks the first time a helicopter has successfully landed on the holy peak.

The feat transpired as Congress Organization Secretary Rajneesh Kimta, in the company of Shimla DC Aditya Negi, SDM Chopal Narayan Chouhan and Chopal DFO Ankit Singh, embarked on a private company helicopter. Departing from the Shimla heliport, they seamlessly landed in Kalabagh of Churdhar peak within a concise 12–15-minute timeframe. This success holds profound implications, unveiling new opportunities for pilgrimage and tourism in the region.

Churdhar Peak, standing at an elevation of approximately 12,000 feet, is not only a significant pilgrimage site but also boasts rich biodiversity and stunning natural beauty. Recent research indicates that the region holds immense tourism potential, offering a unique blend of spiritual retreats and adventure tourism. The peak is accessible through two main trekking routes—one stretching about 16 kilometers from Nauhradhar of Sirmaur, and the other an 8-10 kilometer trek from Sarahan to Chaupal. The latter has become more accessible due to the construction of a road from Sarahan to Pulbahal, reducing walking distances considerably.

The completion of renovations at the ancient temple of Lord Shirgul adds a cultural and historical dimension to the pilgrimage experience. The successful trial of the six-seater chopper not only signifies improved accessibility for devotees but also opens avenues for boosting tourism in the Churdhar region.

The administration is working on plans to provide regular helicopter services to devotees. Two key initiatives are in progress—arrangements for two six-seater choppers and the exploration of the possibility of a larger helicopter to accommodate larger groups. These efforts, spearheaded by Rajneesh Kimta, aim not only to facilitate religious pilgrimages but also to put Chopal on the tourism map.

Churdhar’s tourism potential extends beyond religious tourism. The unexplored beauty of Chopal and its surrounding areas has the capacity to attract a diverse range of tourists. Rajneesh Kimta expressed his commitment to showcasing the uncharted territories within the Chopal assembly constituency, underscoring the region’s potential to become a prominent destination for cultural, adventure, and nature-based tourism.

As the helicopter took off around 9 am and returned to Shimla after a two-hour sojourn at the temple, the successful trial has ignited hope for a new era in pilgrimage and tourism at Churdhar Peak. The administration’s intensified efforts signal a promising future for both devotees and tourists, as this sacred site emerges as a holistic destination offering a harmonious blend of spirituality, adventure and natural splendour.