Shimla – Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania has accepted the resignations from three independent Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) — Hoshiar Singh, KL Thakur, and Ashish Sharma. This decision was disclosed during a press conference held on Monday.

The resignations, which were submitted on March 22, 2024, came a day before all three MLAs joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 23, 2024. Speaker Pathania indicated that a petition was filed by Jagat Negi under the anti-defection law, prompting an internal investigation by the Assembly.

“After thorough investigation, the resignations of Hoshiar Singh, KL Thakur, and Ashish Sharma have been accepted. As of today, they are no longer members of the Assembly,” Pathania stated.

Despite the acceptance of their resignations, the Speaker noted that the final hearing of the anti-defection petition is still pending. The acceptance of these resignations has also paved the way for by-elections in the now-vacant assembly seats of Dehra, Nalagarh, and Hamirpur.

The political shift and subsequent resignations mark a significant development in the state’s legislative landscape, potentially impacting the balance of power within the Assembly. The upcoming by-elections will be closely watched as parties vie for these critical seats.