Shimla – In a decisive move during the ongoing Vidhan Sabha session, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assured to resolve all pending cases of compassionate employment in Himachal Pradesh within the next nine months. The Chief Minister’s assurance came as a response to a supplementary question raised by BJP MLA Dr. Janak Raj.

CM Sukhu informed the Assembly that the state government has already provided jobs to 180 individuals under the compassionate employment quota. However, over 1,415 cases are still pending. To address this backlog, the government has formed a cabinet sub-committee, which is tasked with expediting the process and ensuring that all eligible individuals receive employment.

During the discussion, Dr. Janak Raj highlighted the prolonged struggle of the compassionate dependents, who have been on strike for the past 432 days. He emphasized the urgent need for the government to take action and provide relief to these families. In response, Chief Minister Sukhu reassured the House that his administration is committed to resolving all these cases as swiftly as possible, with a clear timeline of nine months.

BJP MLA Randhir Sharma added to the discussion by suggesting that the government should engage all MLAs in deliberations on this critical issue. He proposed that their insights and suggestions could further enhance the effectiveness of the government’s efforts to address the concerns of compassionate dependents.