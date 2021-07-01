Thunag: Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur claimed of connecting 60 panchayats of Seraj Vidhan Sabha with road connectivity since 1998.

Jai Ram Thakur is winning from Seraj segment since 1998. In 1993 he had unsuccessfully contested from the segment.

Seraj Vidhan Sabha of Mandi district was considered as one of the difficult area of the State.

“When I was elected first time from the area (1998), only about 17 panchayats had road connectivity, and today almost all the 77 panchayats of the constituency are connected with roads,” Jai Ram Thakur said while interacting with media.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated developmental projects worth about Rs 9.20 crore in Seraj Vidhan Sabha. Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated Rs. 50 lakh lift water supply scheme to partially cover habitations of Lot, Karswali and Kathyali in gram panchayat Pakhrair and Kandha Bagsaid, Rs. 97 lakh lift irrigation scheme to village Keoli in gram panchayat Lamba Thach in Thunag tehsil, Rs 6.57 crore flood protection wall for Thunag Bazar and adjoining area in Thunag Tehsil, Rs. 55 lakh inspection hut at Tandi, Rs. 35.12 lakh Kalamanch at Thunag and Rs 25 lakh veterinary hospital at Murhag.