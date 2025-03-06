Shimla — Tight security arrangements will be in place during the upcoming budget session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, with around 1,000 security personnel deployed to ensure smooth proceedings. Speaker of the Assembly Kuldeep Singh Pathania said that no negligence in security will be tolerated, and both internal and external surveillance will be strengthened. Drone cameras will also be used to monitor the premises, while security forces will remain on high alert throughout the session.

In a high-level meeting at Vidhan Sabha Secretariat, officials discussed preparations to manage the security and arrangements for the session. The meeting was chaired by Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, with Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania, DG CID S.R. Ojha, ADGP Law and Order Abhishek Trivedi, IGP Vigilance Santosh Patial, District Magistrate Shimla Anupam Kashyap, SP Shimla Sanjeev Gandhi, and other senior officials from various departments in attendance. The Speaker said that the focus will be on ensuring the safety of all members, staff, media personnel, and visitors while minimizing inconvenience during the proceedings.

With the recent transition from the Himachal e-Vidhan system to the National e-Vidhan (NeVA), which is still under process, all entry passes for the session will be issued manually. Members, officials, and media representatives will be required to prominently display their passes to avoid repeated checks. Strict measures have been taken to prevent unauthorized access, and action will be taken against any individual found transferring passes to others. Employees of the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat and visiting officials will also need to show valid identity cards.

To manage the movement of people and vehicles, entry and parking arrangements have been restructured. Only the vehicles of ministers, MLAs, the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries, and Administrative Secretaries will be allowed inside the main parking area of the Assembly premises. Designated parking spaces have been allocated for media personnel and employees outside the restricted zone. All vehicles must display parking stickers issued by the Secretariat to avoid confusion or delays at the entry points.

Mobile phones, pagers, and similar electronic devices will not be permitted inside the House. Photography and videography inside the Assembly are strictly prohibited for all, including media representatives, and violations will invite action under the established rules. For those wishing to witness the proceedings, visitor passes will be issued depending on the availability of space in the gallery. Meetings with the Chief Minister and ministers will be allowed only in the designated waiting room and based on availability of time.

An ambulance equipped with modern medical facilities, along with a team of doctors and paramedical staff, will remain stationed within the Vidhan Sabha premises for the duration of the session. Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania emphasized that police and CID teams will work in close coordination to ensure that the session takes place without any disruptions and that the security arrangements are fully enforced.