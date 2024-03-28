In a dramatic turn of events, a complaint lodged by Ministers and Congress MLAs has sparked an investigation into the resignation of three independent MLAs in Himachal Pradesh. The Assembly Speaker, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, has taken cognizance of the matter, prompting the Assembly Secretariat to issue notices to the implicated independents – KL Thakur, Hoshiyar Singh and Ashish Sharma. They have been given until April 10 to respond.

The complaint alleges that the independent MLAs succumbed to political pressure, resigning from their positions under the influence of senior BJP leaders. Particularly striking is the accusation that one of the independents, KL Thakur, was purportedly flown in via helicopter to tender his resignation. Such claims have stirred controversy, with critics denouncing the supposed coercion as a betrayal of the electorate’s trust.

The trio, consisting of Ashish Sharma from Hamirpur, Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra and KL Thakur from Nalagarh, had previously aligned with the BJP during Rajya Sabha elections. However, their sudden resignation has raised eyebrows, prompting suspicions of underlying political maneuvering.

The sequence of events is notable. Allegedly, the three independents arrived in Shimla from New Delhi via helicopter, where they submitted their resignations to the Assembly Secretary. Subsequently, they met with the Governor and presented their resignations to the Assembly Speaker, all the while accompanied by senior BJP figures, including Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Awasthi has expressed concern over the circumstances, asserting that the helicopter transport and association with BJP leaders prior to resignation indicate undue political influence. Consequently, a formal complaint has been filed, urging an investigation into the matter’s gravity.