Shimla – As the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly gears up for its monsoon session from August 27 to September 9, security measures have been significantly tightened. The assembly will deploy 500 police personnel to maintain order, and entry into the premises will be strictly controlled through QR code-based passes.

These passes, processed and printed exclusively online under the e-Vidhan system, will feature a photograph and a QR code for authentication. The police will set up computerized checking centers at the main gates, where all entry passes will be scanned and verified. A database of every individual entering the premises will be maintained and monitored from the police control room.

Access during the question hour will be limited to administrative secretaries, with department heads allowed entry afterwards. In addition to the police force, 60 Home Guard personnel will be deployed to bolster security. Entry without an approved e-pass will be strictly prohibited.

Press reporters will enter through Gates No. 3, 4, 5, and 6, as usual. Officers and employees of the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat must prominently display their identity cards at all times. Any government officer, employee, or pass holder found transferring their pass to another person will face legal action.

Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Pathania emphasized the need for maintaining high-level law and order throughout the session. He issued strict instructions to security personnel to ensure that the legislative process proceeds smoothly and without interruption.