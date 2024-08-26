Shimla – Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania has appealed to all members for constructive cooperation in conducting the upcoming monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, scheduled to begin on August 27. Addressing a press conference after a party meeting held in the Vidhan Sabha today, Pathania emphasized the importance of this session, which will include 10 meetings focused on discussing critical public interest issues.

Pathania advised the members to make effective use of the time allotted during the session to raise and debate issues that impact the public. He assured that ample time would be given for discussions on any matter brought forward by the members, stressing that it would be their responsibility to utilize this time meaningfully.

“The members have the opportunity to bring state interest issues and concerns from their respective constituencies directly to the floor of the House for immediate discussion,” Pathania said. He added that the government is fully prepared to respond to these issues, ensuring that the debates are both productive and focused on the welfare of the public.

Responding to a query regarding the number of questions submitted by the members, Pathania revealed that a total of 936 questions have been received for this session. Of these, 640 questions are starred, with 516 submitted online and 124 offline, while 296 are unstarred, with 248 submitted online and 48 offline. These questions, which have been forwarded to the government for further action, cover a wide range of topics including the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi, the recent floods, the merger of schools, the impact of heavy rains and natural disasters, and the government’s efforts to address these challenges.

In addition to these questions, Pathania noted that 7 notices under Rule 62, 1 notice under Rule 63, 10 notices under Rule 101, 20 notices under Rule 130, and 4 notices under Rule 324 have been received from the members. These notices have also been sent to the government for further action and will be discussed during the session.

Pathania also informed that the Governor has given his assent to five bills passed earlier, which will now be recognized as Acts. The press conference was attended by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Mohan Lal Brakta, and Deputy Chief Whip of the Government Kewal Singh Pathania. Although the Leader of the Opposition was unable to attend the meeting due to ill health, he communicated via phone that his party would provide constructive cooperation in conducting the session.