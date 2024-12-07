Himachal Pradesh is ramping up its fight against tuberculosis (TB) through the 100-day ‘Ni-Kshay Abhiyan’ and plans to introduce health education in schools to raise awareness about diseases from an early age. A mobile van equipped with portable X-ray machines was flagged off under the initiative, which aims to ensure early detection, effective treatment, and community engagement to achieve a TB-free state.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who attended the event and underwent TB screening, highlighted the state’s commitment to eradicating TB, especially among vulnerable groups. “We are confident Himachal Pradesh is on the path to becoming TB-free soon,” he said, adding that an additional ₹2 crore has been allocated under the Chief Minister’s TB Eradication Scheme to support the initiative further.

To bolster the healthcare system, the state government is implementing several reforms, including upgrading emergency departments in hospitals and equipping medical colleges with modern diagnostic tools. Plans are underway to replace the current referral system in government health institutions with a more efficient and comprehensive care system.

Recognizing the need to attract and retain medical professionals, the government is considering increasing monthly allowances for super-specialist doctors from ₹60,000 to ₹1.75 lakh and for specialist doctors to ₹1 lakh. “These measures will ensure better healthcare access for the people of Himachal Pradesh,” the Chief Minister said.

With 13% of the state’s population aged above 60, early diagnosis and preventive measures for older adults have become a priority. The campaign also emphasizes raising awareness about TB symptoms and encouraging timely testing. The Chief Minister appealed to residents to participate in the campaign and support community efforts to combat the disease.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Col. (Dr.) Dhani Ram Shandil noted that Himachal Pradesh boasts one of the highest TB screening rates in the country. He emphasized the importance of timely check-ups and highlighted the financial assistance provided to TB patients to meet their nutritional needs.

The Chief Minister also drew attention to the state’s environmental efforts, describing Himachal’s forests as the “lungs of North India.” He appealed to the Union government to grant a “Green Bonus” in recognition of the state’s conservation initiatives. Additionally, a revised industrial policy is being introduced to encourage green industries and ensure sustainable development.

During the event, the Chief Minister distributed Ni-Kshay nutrition kits to TB patients and honored organizations contributing to the campaign. Concluding the event, he administered a pledge for a TB-free India, reflecting the state’s dedication to eliminating the disease.