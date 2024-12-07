Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav revealed in Parliament that significant delays in Himachal Pradesh’s railway projects are being caused by the state government’s failure to fulfill its financial obligations. Responding to a question from Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami, the minister provided updates on the progress and challenges in railway development across the state.

Key projects such as the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri and Chandigarh-Baddi railway lines, both developed on a cost-sharing basis, are facing hurdles due to pending payments from the Himachal Pradesh government.

Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri Line : Of the ₹13,168 crore estimated cost, ₹5205 crore has already been spent, but the state’s pending liability of ₹1351 crore is stalling further progress. While 79.57 hectares of the required 124.02 hectares of land have been acquired, incomplete land acquisition has further delayed the project.

Chandigarh-Baddi Line: With ₹727 crore spent so far, the state owes ₹146 crore, slowing down construction despite the completion of land acquisition.

Minister Vaishnav emphasized that timely payments from the state are essential for expediting these projects.

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme Advancements

Amid these delays, the Railway Ministry has made progress under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, selecting Amb Andaura, Baijnath, Paprola, Palampur, and Shimla stations for redevelopment.

Tenders have been awarded for upgrading Amb Andaura and Baijnath stations, with work underway on parking, waiting halls, toilets, and other passenger amenities.

Palampur and Shimla stations are part of a master plan to introduce ultra-modern facilities, including city-center development, dual-side access, and improved accessibility for differently-abled passengers.

Allocation and Progress

For 2023-24, the Railway Ministry allocated ₹3448.34 crore for passenger facilities under Northern Railway, with ₹2698 crore specifically earmarked for railway projects in Himachal Pradesh. The budget allocation represents a significant increase, being 25 times higher than the funds allocated between 2009 and 2014.

Currently, the state has 255 km of railway lines approved at an estimated cost of ₹13,168 crore. Of this, 61 km of lines have been completed at a cost of ₹6225 crore.

The minister also addressed concerns about the Daulatpur Chowk railway station, assuring that all basic amenities, including waiting halls, high-level platforms, shelters, and toilets, are in place to cater to passenger needs.

Minister Vaishnav highlighted the critical role of the Himachal Pradesh government in accelerating railway development. He urged the state to fulfill its financial commitments promptly to avoid further delays in projects that hold immense potential to enhance connectivity and boost the region’s economic growth.