In a significant move to enhance citizen services through digital integration, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the development of a unified online platform, ‘Him-access’. This platform aims to consolidate all government social security schemes and provide a one-stop solution for citizen-centric services.

Presiding over the meeting of the Digital Technologies and Governance Department, Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the platform’s role in enabling citizens and officials to access multiple departmental applications with a single click. Scheduled for an October launch, ‘Him-access’ will initially offer 261 services currently available on the e-district portal.

Key Features and Benefits

Unified Access: ‘Him-access’ will consolidate various governmental services, ensuring data accuracy and consistency across state applications.

Technological Integration: The platform will incorporate modern technology to streamline operations, reduce human error, and enhance data management.

Efficiency and Transparency: By leveraging digital tools, the platform aims to provide speedy, transparent, and accountable services to the citizens of Himachal Pradesh.

Expansion and Future Plans

Chief Minister Sukhu also directed the development of dedicated websites for Milkfed and Natural Farming. These initiatives reflect the government’s commitment to integrating advanced technology in departmental functions, facilitating efficient and citizen-centric services.

Enhancements in Service Delivery

In addition to ‘Him-access’, the state government plans to strengthen the Mukhya Mantri Sewa Sankalp Helpline and introduce a chatbot to streamline service delivery further and enhance citizen interaction.

Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister (IT and Innovation) Gokul Butail highlighted that incorporating advanced technology in governmental operations would lead to a more effective, efficient, and transparent system. By providing services at citizens’ doorsteps, the state aims to significantly improve the ease and speed of accessing governmental services.