Shimla: A total of 99.84 percent of family members have been successfully verified under the E-Parivar register. Out of a total of 75,18,296 family members, 75,05,913 have been verified as part of this digital initiative.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu highlighted that the E-Parivar system is an online platform aimed at managing family records at the Gram Panchayat level. Each Panchayat Secretary has been provided with secure login credentials to enter and update family data in their respective panchayats. To ensure accuracy and efficiency, the system was made mandatory on April 27, 2024. The Chief Minister emphasized that this initiative is a crucial step towards digitizing family records, facilitating the seamless addition of new families and modifications to existing records.

Furthermore, the process of mapping family details with ration cards is currently underway to improve service delivery. Sukhu stated that E-Parivar also enables various online services, including the issuance of Parivar Nakal, marriage certificates, and BPL certificates through the E-Parivar and E-District portals.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to leveraging technology for governance, the Chief Minister said that all departments have been instructed to integrate digital solutions to enhance service delivery, improve transparency, and create a more citizen-centric system. The initiative aims to reduce paperwork, streamline processes, and ensure that government services reach people at their doorstep.

“The E-Parivar initiative is a testament to the state government’s vision of a digitally empowered Himachal Pradesh, making governance more accessible, efficient, and transparent for every citizen,” said Sukhu.