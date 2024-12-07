Efforts to Enhance Quality and Yield of Fruits in Himachal Pradesh

The Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, is set to commence its annual sale of fruit plants from December 16. The sale will take place at the university’s main campus, Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), and research stations across Himachal Pradesh. Farmers will be able to access high-quality planting material on a first-come, first-serve basis.

This year, the university will offer over 2 lakh fruit plants, including varieties of apple, kiwi, pomegranate, apricot, peach, nectarine, cherry, walnut, persimmon, pear, and plum. To address the specific needs of farmers in Lahaul-Spiti and Pangi, the sale at the Regional Horticultural Research and Training Station in Bajaura will begin earlier, on December 9.

Nauni University has consistently provided farmers with disease-resistant and climate-adapted plant varieties, helping them enhance both the quality and yield of their produce. The plants supplied have undergone rigorous research to ensure they meet the challenges posed by the state’s varying climatic conditions.

The horticulture sector is a major contributor to Himachal Pradesh’s economy. By providing superior planting material, Nauni University is empowering farmers to increase productivity, diversify crops, and adapt to market demands.