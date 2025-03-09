Shahpur/Kangra – On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reaffirmed his commitment to women’s empowerment, emphasizing that their active participation in decision-making is crucial for the state’s development. He credited former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for introducing a 33 percent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj Institutions, which he said transformed societal attitudes and increased women’s involvement in governance. He also praised Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for pushing the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

CM Sukhu highlighted initiatives his government took to strengthen women’s rights. He pointed to amendments in land laws that ensure equal inheritance rights for daughters and an increase in women’s reservation in police recruitment to 30 percent. He also mentioned the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana, under which the government covers the full cost of education for children of widowed women, ensuring they receive uninterrupted education. The Chief Minister said,

“I try to ensure that women have a role in decision making. Our government is committed to women’s welfare. Today women are not lagging behind in any field and women power is the foundation of making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant.”

He said that the state government is taking reformative measures but any change takes time. He said that if we do not keep pace with time, we will lag.

Attacks BJP on Governance and Financial Issues

Taking a sharp dig at Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and the previous BJP-led state government, CM Sukhu accused them of mismanagement and failing to protect Himachal’s resources. “What kind of doctor is he, who treats but cannot give sight? Had you treated the eyes of the Jai Ram Thakur government in time, you could have saved Himachal’s wealth from being plundered,” he remarked.

He also criticized the BJP-led Centre for neglecting Himachal Pradesh during the 2023 natural disaster, which claimed 551 lives and affected 23,000 families. He accused the Centre of withholding crucial funds, including Rs. 9,000 crore in NPS contributions, Rs. 1,600 crore meant for OPS restoration, and Rs. 3,200 crore in GST compensation.

Tackling Drug Abuse and Strengthening Education

The Chief Minister also addressed concerns over drug abuse, blaming the previous BJP government for failing to implement strict laws like the PIT-NDPS Act. He claimed that his government’s efforts had led to a 30 percent reduction in drug-related crimes and that stern action was being taken against government employees involved in drug abuse. He stated that properties acquired through drug money were being confiscated to curb the menace.

On the education front, CM Sukhu said his government was working to restore Himachal Pradesh’s reputation as a leader in education. He credited recent reforms for the state reclaiming the top position in a national education survey. He announced structural changes, including merging the education directorate for classes nursery to 12, ensuring the appointment of subject-specific teachers in six schools per assembly constituency, and launching three Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools before the next academic session.