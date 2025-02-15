Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has recommended to the Governor that the Budget Session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly be held from March 10 to March 28, 2025. The session will have 15 sittings, during which crucial financial and policy decisions will be discussed.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will present the state budget on March 17, outlining the government’s financial roadmap and key allocations for the coming year. The session will commence with the Governor’s address on March 10, followed by discussions on the address. The Chief Minister will respond to the debate on the Governor’s address on March 13.

The Cabinet meeting, held at the State Secretariat in Shimla on Saturday, also approved several key administrative decisions. These include granting 60-day special maternity leave to female government employees in case of stillbirth or the death of a child soon after birth. Additionally, the government has cleared the declaration of pending results for 699 posts across six post codes, excluding the tainted posts, and approved various infrastructure and service upgrades.