41 EV Charging Stations to Come Up Across Himachal’s Green Corridors; Himachal Leads the Way with Sustainable EV Infrastructure Expansion

The Himachal Pradesh government has signed an MoU with three companies to develop EV charging stations and amenities at 41 locations along five key green corridors, aiming to transform the state’s transport infrastructure within a year. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the initiative aims to establish EV charging stations and way-side amenities within a year, reinforcing the state’s commitment to becoming a Green Energy State by 2026.

The MoU was signed by the Director of the Transport Department, D.C. Negi, on behalf of the state government, with Rahul Soni representing EVI Technology and Avinash Sharma representing Jio-BP. The state government remains steadfast in its commitment to environmental preservation and the development of clean energy initiatives.

As per the tender agreement, Jio-BP will develop EV infrastructure along the Mandi-Jogindernagar-Pathankot and Kiratpur-Manali-Kelang corridors. Meanwhile, EVI Technology has been tasked with the Parwanoo-Una-Sansarpur Terrace-Nurpur and Parwanoo-Shimla-Recongpeo-Losar routes. Electroweb Company will handle the Shimla-Hamirpur-Chamba corridor. These corridors will be equipped with charging stations, restrooms, restaurants, and supermarkets, significantly enhancing traveller convenience.

The companies involved will pay an annual lease of ₹75 lakh to the state government. CM Sukhu highlighted that the facilities would cater to e-buses, e-trucks, and other electric vehicles, marking a pivotal shift toward reducing carbon emissions. He emphasized the state government’s vision of developing Himachal Pradesh as a model for e-vehicles, stating, “This initiative will contribute immensely to a sustainable future while encouraging private vehicle owners to adopt EVs.”

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri revealed that the state plans to procure 350 e-buses, transitioning the Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation (HRTC) fleet to electric vehicles in phases. “Himachal Pradesh is the first in the country to operate an entirely electric vehicle fleet in its Transport Department,” he said, adding that these green corridors will significantly promote the use of electric vehicles among private owners.