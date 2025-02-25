The Himachal Pradesh government is set to introduce significant changes in teacher transfers before the new academic session. The education department has proposed a ban on mutual transfers of teachers in urban schools, citing an imbalance in postings due to frequent relocations. However, mutual transfers will still be allowed in rural areas.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur stated that the decision aims to prevent teachers from remaining in select urban schools for extended periods. Currently, many teachers in urban areas opt for mutual transfers after completing three years, often rotating between two or three preferred schools near district headquarters. This practice limits opportunities for other teachers to serve in these institutions.

Meanwhile, the general transfer ban on approximately 80,000 teachers across the state will be lifted on April 1, 2025. However, only those with a three-year tenure will be considered for transfer, prioritising urgent cases. Routine transfers will not be easily approved, as the department will assess teacher availability in schools before issuing orders.

Once transfers are completed, teachers will be required to join their new postings within the stipulated time, after which the transfer process will be halted again. The government emphasizes that these measures are intended to ensure equitable teacher distribution and prevent disruptions in student learning.