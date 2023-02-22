Shimla: After successfully implementing Natural Farming in the state, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni is preparing a curriculum on Natural Farming for Agricultural Universities.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajeshwar Singh Chandel, in a meeting with Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Rajbhawan Shimla on Tuesday, apprised that the University is preparing a national curriculum on natural farming for agricultural universities and schoolchildren through NCERT.

The university has also played a leading role in designing the curriculum on natural farming for the agriculture universities of Gujarat, Prof Chandel informed the Governor.

Prof Chandel informed the Governor that the horticulture university has taken initiative in creating India’s first 100 per cent natural farming-based Farmer Producer Company and the university is also handholding the company in processing and value addition of its products along with marketing.

“Successful pilot has helped to increase the income of the farmers by 2.9 times,” Prof Chandel further said and further elaborated on the university’s role in the implementation of the State Government’s Prakritik Krishi Khushaal Kisan Yojana.

Professor Chandel invited the Governor to visit the university and see the different models of natural farming created in the state.