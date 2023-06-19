In a significant leap towards sustainable transportation, Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has unveiled 20 state-of-the-art electric buses, bringing the total number of electric vehicles in its fleet to 70.

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, flagged off the 20 new e-buses from Chaura Maidan in Shimla today. This momentous addition marks a substantial increase from the previous count of 50 electric buses operating in the town.

HRTC has been actively embracing e-mobility, with 90 electric buses currently in operation across various locations. These include 17 in Kullu, 5 in Mandi, 3 in Bilaspur, and 50 stationed at the Dhalli Depot in Shimla district. Notably, the recent inclusion of 15 e-buses in the HRTC fleet in Dharamshala further solidifies the corporation’s commitment to sustainable transportation.

The operational cost of these electric buses stands at a commendable Rs. 25 per kilometer, significantly lower than their diesel counterparts. This not only translates to economic benefits for the corporation but also contributes to a substantial reduction in carbon emissions, bolstering environmental preservation efforts in the region.

During a media interaction, Chief Minister Sukhu shared that HRTC has issued a tender for procuring 75 Type-I e-buses, which will be deployed in Shimla Local and Nadaun. Additionally, the technical specifications for 225 Type-II e-buses, aimed at replacing existing diesel buses, have been finalized. The state government envisions a phased transition, replacing the entire fleet of 1,500 HRTC buses with electric alternatives. Simultaneously, the necessary infrastructure to support e-mobility is being established. Moreover, the e-buses will be introduced on popular tourist circuits, enhancing sustainable transportation options and promoting eco-friendly practices in the tourism sector.

Chief Minister Sukhu reiterated the state government’s ambitious target of transforming Himachal Pradesh into a “Green Energy State” by March 31, 2026. The maiden budget of the present administration includes provisions to support this transformative vision, emphasizing the significance of renewable energy and sustainable initiatives.

