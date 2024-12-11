Google Eyes Investment in Himachal Pradesh’s IT Sector; Company to Aid State in Advanced Technology for Agriculture, Education, and Governance

The Himachal Pradesh government is set to collaborate with Google to develop a cutting-edge “People Empowerment Platform” to connect citizens with skilled service providers such as plumbers, electricians, and carpenters. This initiative will enhance convenience for residents and create employment opportunities for the youth in the unorganized sector, according to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the state government is committed to leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced technology to improve service delivery and modernize governance. The platform, to be developed through the Labour and Employment Department, marks a significant step toward empowering citizens and ensuring inclusive growth.

The collaboration was discussed during a meeting between CM Sukhu and Google India Head Ashish Wattal at the Chief Minister’s official residence, Oak Over. The meeting focused on exploring AI-driven solutions for critical sectors such as agriculture, education, and public grievance redressal. Wattal also discussed Google’s potential investment in the state’s Information Technology (IT) sector, with the Chief Minister emphasizing Himachal’s investor-friendly environment.

In addition to the empowerment platform, plans were announced to upgrade the Mukhyamantri Seva Sankalp Helpline-1100 using generative AI. This upgrade ensures faster and more effective grievance resolution while enhancing citizen satisfaction.

The state government also intends to pilot AI-based teaching modules in two government senior secondary schools, modernizing teaching methods and improving learning outcomes. Advanced technology will further be integrated into agriculture and disaster preparedness, with accurate weather forecasting to help mitigate loss of life and property during natural calamities.

This collaboration with Google is expected to set the foundation for a digitally empowered Himachal Pradesh, ensuring that technology benefits every citizen while driving innovation and progress in governance.