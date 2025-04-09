The Himachal Pradesh government has intensified efforts to promote green mobility by rapidly expanding electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure across the state. Six green corridors have already been established, ensuring smooth EV operations, while 402 charging stations have been approved at strategically selected locations.

These include 252 charging stations in PWD rest houses, 100 in Forest Department premises, 19 in Jal Shakti rest houses, 18 in HPSEBL offices, 12 at Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police office complexes, and one at the Baddi Barotiwala Nalagarh Development Authority (BBNDA) office.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the initiative aims to create a seamless and efficient EV charging network to encourage government departments to switch to electric vehicles, ultimately contributing to environmental conservation.

With the government mandating all departments to transition to electric vehicles, the number of EVs in the state is steadily rising. So far, 4,997 electric vehicles have been registered in Himachal Pradesh. Under the e-taxi scheme, 500 electric taxis are being inducted into government use.

To meet the growing demand, six highways have been notified as green corridors. Charging stations are being set up not only on government premises but also at petrol pumps, Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) hotels, and private hospitality units. At present, 23 petrol pumps have operational charging stations, with 90 more expected to be equipped by year-end.

Additionally, 46 government sites have been identified for EV charging stations with way-side amenities. HPTDC, in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), is installing charging stations at 65 of its hotels, starting with 11 locations in the first phase. Furthermore, 44 EV charging stations have already been installed in private hotels across the state.

The state has also signed agreements with private companies to develop EV infrastructure along key green corridors. These corridors will include charging facilities, way-side amenities, and retail spaces at 41 locations to be developed within a year.

Chief Minister Sukhu reiterated that adopting electric mobility is crucial for a sustainable future and affirmed the government’s resolve to make Himachal Pradesh a leading hub for electric vehicles and green transport.