In a significant step to make passport services more accessible in Himachal Pradesh, the Home Ministry is introducing an online passport mobile van service. This innovative initiative will allow applicants to complete the entire process of obtaining a passport near their homes, eliminating the need to visit regional offices.

The state-of-the-art mobile passport van functions as a full-fledged passport office, equipped with facilities for biometric scanning, fingerprinting, document verification, and photography. The service was successfully tested at the Panthaghati Passport Service Center in Shimla, where appointments were issued to five applicants during the trial run.

“This service will provide significant relief to residents of remote areas, especially those in Kinnaur, Chamba, Nahan, and Rampur,” said Varun Kumar Sharma, Regional Passport Officer. “It aims to simplify the process and make it more accessible for everyone.”

How to Apply for the Mobile Passport Service

Visit the official website passportindia.gov.in. Book a slot by selecting the Shimla RPO van option. Once the appointment is confirmed, the van will arrive in your area at the scheduled time to complete the necessary formalities.

Initially, 40 to 50 appointments will be issued per working day, ensuring a quick and hassle-free process for applicants.

Expanded Coverage and Benefits

The mobile van will operate across the state according to a pre-planned schedule, covering all districts in the future. Currently, passport service centers in Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Palampur, Shimla, and Una are connected to the Regional Passport Office in Shimla.

The mobile service is particularly beneficial for residents of remote and rural areas where no passport offices are available. It also saves time and effort for those with busy schedules, bringing a convenient solution directly to their doorstep.

By bridging the gap between applicants and passport offices, the mobile passport van service marks a significant advancement in public service delivery. Residents of Himachal Pradesh can now look forward to a streamlined, time-saving process to fulfil their travel aspirations without leaving their localities.