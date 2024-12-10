Himachal Pradesh Central University (CU) Dharamshala is facing a lukewarm response to its free coaching program for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants. Despite an extension of the application deadline to December 16, only about 60 applications have been received for 100 general and 25 reserved seats under the Dr. Ambedkar Center of Excellence program.

The initiative, funded by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, aims to provide free coaching for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates preparing for the UPSC exam. Admissions are conducted through an entrance test, which is now uncertain due to the low number of applicants.

Details of the Coaching Program

The entrance test consists of 100 multiple-choice questions covering general studies, English, Hindi, numerical ability, and reasoning. A total of 30 seats are reserved for female candidates, and any unfilled women’s quota seats may be allocated to male applicants.

Application fees vary across categories, with ₹500 for General, EWS, and OBC (Creamy Layer) candidates, ₹400 for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), and ₹200 for SC, ST, and Divyang applicants.

Uncertainty Over Entrance Exam

CU’s Controller of Examinations, Prof. A.K. Mahajan, stated that if fewer than 100 applications are received, the entrance exam will not be conducted, and direct admissions will be considered instead.

The limited interest in the program has raised concerns about awareness and accessibility among eligible candidates. Despite being a cost-free initiative aimed at empowering marginalized communities, the program has yet to attract a significant number of applicants.

The university and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment may need to reevaluate their outreach efforts to ensure deserving candidates are aware of and can benefit from the opportunity.