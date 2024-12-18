Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to merge more schools with low student strength into nearby institutions to optimize resources and address the issue of teacher shortages in remote areas. The education department has been instructed to complete the process by March 2025 to ensure minimal disruption to students when the new academic session begins in April.

Under the new plan, senior secondary schools with 25 or fewer students, high schools with fewer than 20 students, and middle schools with less than 10 students will be merged with nearby schools that have better student enrollment. Schools with persistently low student strength may also face a downgrade in status.

The education department has been directed to initiate the process immediately. The merger aims to ensure better utilization of resources and improve the quality of education by consolidating students and staff in fewer schools. Once the mergers are complete, the government will rationalize the deployment of teachers, particularly in rural and remote areas where there is a chronic shortage.

Despite recent recruitment drives, the state continues to face a lack of regular teachers in districts like Chamba, Kinnaur, Shimla, and Sirmaur. While many newly appointed teachers have been posted to remote schools, the shortage remains significant. The government hopes that merging schools and rationalizing teacher postings will help address these challenges more effectively.

The government has also announced that future upgrades of schools will be based on student numbers to ensure that resources are allocated effectively. The move reflects a shift towards rationalizing the education system, especially in areas where maintaining schools with low enrollment has proven unsustainable.

While the plan aims to improve the education system, it may also bring challenges, such as increased travel distances for students and concerns from communities losing their local schools. The government has assured that all necessary steps will be taken to minimize disruption to students and ensure a smooth transition.