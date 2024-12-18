HRTC Cites Losses, Shortage of Buses as Reasons for Ending School Transport Services

Shimla: The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has announced its decision to discontinue school bus services for private and convent schools in Shimla city from the upcoming academic session. The decision, prompted by financial losses and a shortage of buses, has left schools scrambling to arrange alternative transportation for their students.

Letters have been issued to schools such as St. Edward, Jesus and Mary, Loreto Convent Tara Hall, Auckland, Sacred Heart Dhali, Stokes Memorial School Pujarli, DAV New Shimla, and DAV Tutu, informing them of the corporation’s inability to provide bus services. These schools, which relied on HRTC buses across 56 routes, have been advised to make their own transport arrangements before the new session begins.

HRTC Chief General Manager Pankaj Singhal explained that the corporation incurs an annual loss of ₹16–20 crore from operating school buses at concessional rates. The buses are exclusively used for school runs, limiting their utility for other routes and compounding the financial strain.

“The corporation has a shortage of buses and cannot continue this service without incurring significant losses,” said Singhal. “We have communicated this decision well in advance to ensure schools have enough time to prepare.”

HRTC’s school transport services catered to students within a 20-kilometer radius of Shimla city. The decision is expected to pose logistical challenges for private schools, which will now have to arrange their own fleet of buses or rely on private transport providers. Parents may also face higher transportation costs and concerns over the safety and reliability of alternative arrangements.

While HRTC is in the process of purchasing new buses to address the overall shortage, Singhal stated that the resumption of school bus services would depend on the availability of resources and the financial viability of the service.

The move underscores the ongoing struggle of HRTC to balance its public transport obligations and financial sustainability. The withdrawal of school bus services is seen as part of broader efforts to streamline operations and address resource shortages.