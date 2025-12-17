The promotion process for physical education teachers in Himachal Pradesh has come to a complete standstill following the merger of Director of Physical Education (DPE) posts, triggering resentment among teachers who have been waiting for career progression for years.

According to information obtained through the Right to Information (RTI) Act, more than 150 vacant DPE posts that were meant to be filled through promotions have been merged with Lecturer in Physical Education posts. As a result, not a single post is now available under the DPE promotion quota in the state. This has effectively closed the promotion pathway for Physical Education Teachers (PETs).

The impact of the decision is being felt across the education system. More than 400 senior secondary schools in Himachal Pradesh currently have neither DPE posts nor Lecturer in Physical Education posts. Teachers say the absence of sanctioned posts for years has weakened physical education in schools, but the department has failed to take corrective steps.

The issue has further been compounded by a pending case in the High Court, which has stalled the recruitment of 870 new physical education teachers. With fresh recruitment stuck and promotions blocked, the department is facing a growing shortage of trained physical education staff.

Lalit Chauhan, state president of the Physical Education Teachers Association, questioned the department’s decision and termed it unjust. He said the department had already abolished DPE posts and created 486 Lecturer in Physical Education posts, despite clear directions from the High Court to create new posts instead of merging existing ones. “By merging the vacant DPE posts, the entire promotion structure has been dismantled,” he said.

Chauhan added that senior and experienced PETs have been sidelined, as the merged posts are now being filled through direct recruitment of Lecturers in Physical Education. “Teachers who have served for decades were hoping for promotion, but their hopes have been crushed by departmental policies,” he said.

Referring to the RTI reply, Chauhan said it is now clear that there is no scope for promotion for physical education teachers in the present system. He warned that if corrective measures are not taken, teachers may have to wait many more years for any relief.

The association has demanded that the government reinstate DPE posts, create new positions as per requirement, and reopen promotion avenues for physical education teachers. They argue that this is essential not only for employee morale but also for strengthening physical education in government schools.

Meanwhile, School Education Director Ashish Kohli said that the matter is under the government’s consideration and a decision will be taken soon in the best interest of teachers.

With promotions halted, recruitment stalled, and hundreds of schools lacking sanctioned posts, the issue has emerged as a serious administrative challenge for the education department in Himachal Pradesh.