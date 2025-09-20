Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh government has tightened rules in schools by banning the use of mobile phones for both teachers and students inside classrooms. The decision aims to improve the learning environment and protect children from the growing ill-effects of phone addiction.

As per the new directive, teachers will have to deposit their mobile phones in the staff room upon arrival and will not be allowed to carry them into classrooms. Students, on the other hand, are strictly prohibited from bringing phones from home.

The move comes after complaints that both teachers and students were spending excessive time on their devices during school hours. Mobile phones have become a major classroom disruption, with frequent ringing and notifications distracting students and affecting the quality of teaching.

School heads have been instructed to carry out regular inspections and take disciplinary action against violators. All schools are also required to display guidelines regarding the mobile ban on their notice boards to ensure strict compliance.

Experts point out that continuous mobile use is linked to rising anxiety, stress, sleep disturbances, social isolation, weakening eyesight, and even hearing issues among students. Officials believe the directive will help restore focus on studies and promote a healthier academic atmosphere across Himachal Pradesh.