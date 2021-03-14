New Delhi: The Education Ministry has decided to link the Online Teacher Pupil Registration Management System (OTPRMS) certificates with DigiLocker.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said the move is aimed at hassle-free access to verified OTPRMS Certificates.

The certificates will automatically be transferred to DigiLocker and the same may be traced to the website of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) and DigiLocker.

DigiLocker App may be downloaded from for Android phone and for iPhone.

The Minister also informed that the registration fee of Rs. 200/-, payable for obtaining OTPRMS Certificates, issued by NCTE has been waived off.

The move will enable all stakeholders across India to be digitally empowered facilitating ease of doing busines, Nishank said.