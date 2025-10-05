The Directorate of Education has taken disciplinary action against a Drawing Master in Sirmaur district after an error on a government school cheque from the Government Senior Secondary School, Rohanat, went viral on social media. The department suspended the teacher for incorrect wording on the cheque, which brought embarrassment to the Education Department and raised questions about administrative vigilance.

The Deputy Director of Education, Sirmaur, issued suspension orders, placing the teacher’s headquarters at Government Secondary School, Haripurdhar, for the duration of the suspension. As per the order, the suspended Drawing Master cannot leave his station without the prior permission of the Controlling Officer.

The issue came to light when the amount column on a cheque issued by the school was found to contain a spelling error. The cheque later circulated on social media, prompting the Directorate of School Education to intervene. Taking the matter seriously, the department sought explanations from the school Principal and the Drawing Master responsible for preparing the document. Both were summoned to appear personally before the Director of School Education.

During the hearing, the Drawing Master admitted to making the mistake inadvertently due to a lack of careful verification. However, the Director of School Education rejected this explanation and directed strict disciplinary action under the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965.

Following the Director’s orders, the Deputy Director of School Education (Primary), Sirmaur, suspended the teacher and is expected to submit a detailed action report to the Directorate soon. Meanwhile, the department has indicated that further action against the Principal is under consideration.

The Directorate has also instructed all Drawing and Disbursing Officers and heads of institutions to maintain the highest standards of accuracy, accountability, and propriety while handling financial documents. It warned that any negligence or lapse in duty that harms the department’s image would invite strict disciplinary measures in future.