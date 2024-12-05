Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has unveiled a series of initiatives to address pressing issues of maternal health, child nutrition, and substance abuse. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the establishment of a State-level Advisory Board for De-addiction and Rehabilitation, aimed at streamlining efforts across departments to combat the drug menace effectively.

The government has designated the Centre of Excellence of Mental Health at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, to strengthen de-addiction measures as the state-level nodal institution for de-addiction and rehabilitation. Additionally, Opioid Substitution Therapy Centres will be set up in all medical colleges and district hospitals across the state to expand access to treatment.

In a landmark step, a state-of-the-art de-addiction and rehabilitation centre will be constructed on 150 bighas of land in Kotla Barog, Sirmaur district. CM Sukhu highlighted the urgent need for an integrated approach to addressing drug abuse, emphasizing the growing vulnerability of youth to addiction. “The state government is cracking down on drug mafias, seizing properties of those involved, and ensuring stricter measures to deter illegal activities,” he said.

Maternal and Child Health Under the Spotlight

The government is formulating a comprehensive action plan to tackle nutritional deficiencies among adolescent girls, pregnant and lactating mothers, and children under six years. CM Sukhu emphasized the significance of the first 1,000 days of a child’s life, directing the Social Justice and Empowerment Department to develop mechanisms for supporting expectant women and their newborns.

The administration plans to delegate powers for procuring nutritional supplements to lower levels, ensuring high-quality food items for beneficiaries. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be drafted to streamline these efforts.

Schools and Communities to Play a Role

Recognizing the importance of early intervention, the state is set to launch a School Health Mission in collaboration with the Education and Health Departments. The initiative aims to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and promote healthy practices among students.

CM Sukhu also reiterated the government’s commitment to upgrading healthcare infrastructure. Modern equipment and adherence to international nurse-patient and doctor-patient ratios are being prioritized to improve medical services across the state.

Health Minister Dr. Dhani Ram Shandil stressed the direct correlation between maternal health and newborn well-being, advocating for community involvement in addressing substance abuse and promoting nutrition. Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena expressed concerns over the lack of awareness regarding breastfeeding and the challenges posed by climate change and public health issues.

Dr. V.K. Paul of NITI Aayog emphasized the critical role of ASHA and Anganwadi workers in monitoring children’s nutrition. He recommended immediate and exclusive breastfeeding, zinc supplementation during diarrhea, and proper training for workers to support families effectively.