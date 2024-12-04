Pong Dam oustees, displaced more than five decades ago, are one step closer to rehabilitation as a high-level committee submitted its report to Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi. The report recommends land allotment for 6,736 families still awaiting resettlement and the establishment of a grievance redressal cell to address their concerns.

The Pong Dam project initiated in 1966-67, displaced 20,722 families across 339 villages due to the acquisition of 75,268 acres of land. While 16,352 families have been provided land, thousands remain without proper resettlement. Many families were relocated to Rajasthan, where they struggled with inadequate infrastructure and lack of support, prolonging their hardships.

To address these issues, the committee, led by Dr. Sanjay Kumar Dhiman, Deputy Commissioner (Relief and Rehabilitation), inspected the identified land in Rajasthan from October 25 to 27. The areas surveyed included Ramgarh, Jaisalmer, Mohangarh, and Nachana, in coordination with Rajasthan’s administrative officers. Earlier, a state-level meeting in Dharamshala on October 18 was held to deliberate on the rehabilitation plan.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi emphasized the government’s commitment to resolving the matter. He announced that a ministerial-level meeting would be convened next month to finalize the recommendations and expedite the rehabilitation process. The state also plans to seek central assistance to ensure the timely implementation of relief measures.

The recommendations, including land allotments and grievance redressal mechanisms, have brought renewed hope to the oustees. The government’s efforts mark a significant step toward addressing the decades-long plight of those displaced by the Pong Dam project.