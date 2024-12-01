The Shimla Municipal Corporation is set to take action from Monday to clear encroachments from 24 bighas of land in the Kanlog area, following the expiry of the eviction notices. The notices, which were issued after the state High Court’s intervention, gave occupiers three days to vacate the land, with the deadline concluding on Saturday evening.

The land in question, located in the cemetery area of Kanlog, has been illegally occupied, with part of it being used for constructing a cemetery and other unauthorized structures. Some of these constructions have already been demolished by the Municipal Corporation, but the remaining encroachments continue to persist.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhupendra Atri confirmed that the corporation would now proceed with reclaiming the land, as the three-day notice period has expired. “Notices have been issued, and the time has passed. The corporation will take action starting Monday to clear the encroached land,” Atri stated.

The Municipal Corporation has ambitious plans for the cleared land, aiming to transform it into a public space for local residents and tourists. The area is set to be developed into a heritage walk and a walking track to offer recreational opportunities. The corporation also envisions turning the space into a park, providing a much-needed green space in the city.

This initiative is part of the city’s broader urban development efforts, which seek to improve public amenities while preserving Shimla’s cultural and historical heritage.

While some occupiers have requested additional time to vacate the land, the Municipal Corporation is determined to move forward with its plans. The action follows the High Court’s direction to ensure the land is returned to public use. The reclaiming of the land marks a crucial step in the city’s ongoing efforts to enhance urban infrastructure and public spaces, providing the community with a better environment for leisure and tourism.