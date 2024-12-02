New Dhalli Bus Stand to Ease Travel for Upper Shimla Residents and Decongest Shimla Roads

Shimla – Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the newly constructed ₹13.25 crore Dhalli Bus Stand in Shimla today, marking a significant step toward enhancing commuter convenience for residents of upper Shimla. Equipped with modern facilities, the bus stand aims to streamline public transport and reduce traffic congestion in Shimla city.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister highlighted the project’s completion despite initial setbacks. “The previous government laid the foundation stone for this project but failed to allocate sufficient funds. Our government ensured ₹10 crore over two fiscal years to expedite its completion,” said Sukhu. He also emphasized the administration’s commitment to improving transport infrastructure across the state.

Improved Connectivity for Upper Shimla

The Dhalli Bus Stand is expected to benefit residents from areas like Mashobra, Kufri, Fagu, and beyond. By providing a dedicated hub for inter-district and inter-state buses, the facility will reduce the need for residents to rely on Shimla’s congested central bus stands, such as Old ISBT and Lakkar Bazar.

Commuters have welcomed the development, citing time savings and convenience. “This bus stand will make it much easier for us to travel to upper Shimla without getting caught in city traffic,” said a resident of Kufri.

Traffic Decongestion in Shimla

The shifting of bus operations to Dhalli is also anticipated to reduce heavy vehicle movement in central Shimla, easing traffic bottlenecks. The initiative aligns with the government’s broader efforts to improve urban mobility and reduce vehicular pollution.

Modernizing Public Transport

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri announced plans for further modernization of public transport. The Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation (HRTC) has secured approval for 250 diesel buses, each with a seating capacity of 36–37 passengers. These buses will be operational within the next one to 1.5 months.

Additionally, funding has been received for 300 electric buses, which are expected to start operating soon, alongside 100 tempo travellers to enhance last-mile connectivity. Agnihotri also revealed that over ₹100 crore has been allocated for an electric vehicle station and workshop, signalling a shift toward sustainable transport solutions.