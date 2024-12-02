The Himachal Pradesh Industries Department has launched a campaign to tackle the persistent issue of illegal mining, a problem that has severely impacted the state’s environment and economy. Director of Industries, Dr. Yunus, announced the initiative, emphasizing the critical role of public participation in making the drive effective.

Residents have been urged to report illegal mining activities through dedicated channels, including a WhatsApp number (08988500249), telephone line (0177-2990575), and email (geologicalwing@gmail.com). Providing details such as geographic coordinates, photos, and videos can help authorities respond quickly to violations.

Dr. Yunus stressed that curbing illegal mining is essential to preserving the state’s natural resources and mitigating environmental damage. “Timely reporting and collective action can make a significant difference in protecting our rivers, forests, and biodiversity,” he stated.

Persistent Threat to Environment and Economy

Illegal mining remains a pressing challenge for Himachal Pradesh, particularly in regions like Nalagarh, Baddi, and river basins across the state. Unauthorized extraction of sand, gravel, and stones has led to soil erosion, riverbed degradation, and reduced agricultural productivity.

The menace has also caused significant revenue losses to the state exchequer. Local activists allege that illegal mining often continues unchecked due to the involvement of influential groups, making enforcement difficult.

Challenges in Enforcement

Efforts to curb illegal mining have faced several roadblocks, including:

Geographical Hurdles : Many mining sites are located in remote areas, making monitoring difficult.

: Many mining sites are located in remote areas, making monitoring difficult. Resource Limitations : The department struggles with insufficient manpower and limited access to modern technology, such as drones, for real-time surveillance.

: The department struggles with insufficient manpower and limited access to modern technology, such as drones, for real-time surveillance. Alleged Political Patronage: Local residents claim that offenders often enjoy protection from influential individuals, hampering strict action.

Moving Forward

The Industries Department hopes to address these challenges through greater public involvement and stricter enforcement. Dr. Yunus emphasized that the campaign aims to foster a sense of responsibility among citizens while also strengthening regulatory mechanisms.

Environmentalists and local communities have welcomed the initiative but stressed the need for consistent action. “Public involvement is a step in the right direction, but the government must ensure offenders are penalized swiftly and effectively,” said a Nalagarh resident.