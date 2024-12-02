SJVN’s Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station (NJHPS), the 1500 MW flagship project of the company, has achieved its design energy target of 6612 million units (MU) on December 1, 2024. This remarkable feat was accomplished four months ahead of schedule for the fiscal year 2024-25, making it the second-fastest design energy generation in the station’s history, following the record set in 2011.

In an extraordinary demonstration of efficiency, NJHPS operated continuously without a single shutdown, even under challenging conditions such as high silt levels in the Satluj River. The station maintained a peak capacity of 1650 MW for 116 days through 110% plant overloading, showcasing its technical robustness and operational excellence.

“This milestone is a reflection of our technical expertise, teamwork, and dedication,” said an SJVN spokesperson. The company lauded the unwavering commitment of Team NJHPS and the guidance of its management for achieving this significant accomplishment.

SJVN attributed the success to the support from the Ministry of Power, the Government of Himachal Pradesh, local administration, and the local populace. The company extended gratitude to all stakeholders who contributed to this milestone, underlining the importance of collective efforts in advancing renewable energy projects.

Pioneering India’s Renewable Energy Goals

The Nathpa Jhakri Power Station continues to play a crucial role in India’s renewable energy mission. The ability to achieve such milestones amidst operational challenges reinforces the potential of hydropower in providing sustainable and reliable energy solutions.

SJVN’s achievement not only enhances its standing as a leader in the hydropower sector but also underscores its commitment to pushing the boundaries of power generation capabilities, paving the way for even greater achievements in the future.