Udaipur – Himachal Pradesh is facing a growing water crisis, with erratic rainfall patterns, reduced snowfall, and dwindling water levels in rivers and glaciers. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, addressing the water crisis at the second All India State Water Ministers Conference in Udaipur, emphasized the urgent need for tailored solutions to address the specific challenges faced by hill states like Himachal Pradesh.

Agnihotri, speaking at the conference on ‘India@2047 – A Water Secure Nation,’ highlighted that the unique geographical and climatic conditions in Himachal make it essential for the Central Government to adopt a flexible approach in its water management policies. The Deputy CM pointed out that the state’s glaciers, which contribute significantly to water sources, are melting at an alarming rate of 20-30 meters per decade. This rapid melt is increasing uncertainty in water flow, deepening the water crisis that affects drinking water, irrigation, and hydropower generation.

Agnihotri proposed a special policy designed specifically for hill states, which could address the challenges of rising water scarcity. He stressed the need for targeted financial support from the Central Government, acknowledging that the high cost of infrastructure development in the hilly terrain makes it difficult to implement uniform policies meant for the plains. The Deputy CM called for more flexible funding mechanisms and for the expansion of existing central water schemes to better suit the region’s needs.

To combat the crisis, Agnihotri suggested the promotion of rainwater harvesting and water recharge structures to ensure long-term water conservation. He also proposed the creation of anti-freeze water supply systems in colder regions like Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, and Chamba, where water supply disruptions due to freezing are common. The inclusion of solar-powered pumps, insulated pipelines, and heated tap systems could ensure a continuous water supply, even in the most challenging climates.

The Deputy CM also sought Rs. 2,000 crore to complete ongoing drinking water schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission. In addition, he urged for the approval of irrigation projects under the ‘PMKSY-Har Khet Ko Pani’ initiative to address the water needs of Himachal’s agriculture-dependent population. With 67% of the state’s population reliant on agriculture and horticulture, Agnihotri emphasized that strengthening irrigation infrastructure is crucial to the state’s economic stability.

Rapid urbanization is further complicating water and sanitation challenges in Himachal’s suburban areas, and Agnihotri advocated for separate norms and financial support for water and sanitation services in these areas. Existing schemes like ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ and ‘AMRUT’ do not fully address the needs of sub-urban areas, which require additional infrastructure to manage their growing water and sanitation demands.