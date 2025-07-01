Union Minister calls the attack an “affront to rule of law”; CM Sukhu urged to act promptly against Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh and associates

New Delhi – Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has condemned the alleged assault on Achal Jindal, Manager of NHAI Shimla, reportedly carried out by Himachal Pradesh’s Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh and six of his associates. The incident has sparked a political uproar, with Gadkari calling the attack “heinous” and “deeply reprehensible,” demanding swift and exemplary action from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Posting on both Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), Gadkari expressed serious concern over the incident, saying,

“The heinous assault on Shri Achal Jindal, Manager, NHAI PIU Shimla, allegedly by the Minister of Panchayati Raj, Himachal Pradesh, and his associates, is deeply reprehensible and an affront to the rule of law. Such a brutal attack on a public servant performing his official duties not only endangers individual safety but also erodes institutional integrity.”

Gadkari further stated that he has spoken directly to CM Sukhu, urging him to ensure that justice is not delayed.

“I have taken serious cognizance of the matter and spoken with the Chief Minister, urging immediate and exemplary action against all perpetrators. Accountability must prevail, and justice must be delivered without delay,” he posted. The heinous assault on Shri Achal Jindal, Manager, NHAI PIU Shimla, allegedly by the Minister of Panchayati Raj, Himachal Pradesh, and his associates, is deeply reprehensible and an affront to the rule of law. Such a brutal attack on a public servant performing his official… — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) July 1, 2025

Officer Hospitalised with Head Injuries

Achal Jindal, who was allegedly attacked while performing his official duties, has sustained head injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Engineers Association has also come out in protest. In an official statement, they condemned the “brutal attack” and described it as a “terrible and unacceptable act against a public servant.” The association demanded “immediate and exemplary action” against the minister and others involved.

“This is a terrible and unacceptable attack on a public servant while discharging his official duties,” the association stated. “We demand strong and immediate action.

The attack has led to heightened political tensions in the state, with opposition parties and civil service associations likely to amplify pressure on the Sukhu-led Congress government.