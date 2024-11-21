Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh government has granted a license to the Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) to establish a winery at Parala in Shimla district. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the decision, stating that the Rs. 86 crore project aims to bolster the horticulture sector and create new employment opportunities for the local population.

Speaking about the project, the Chief Minister emphasized its potential to uplift fruit growers by providing better prices for their produce, including apples, peaches, and plums. “The winery at Parala is a significant step towards value addition in horticulture, ensuring economic benefits for growers and promoting Himachal Pradesh as a leader in quality fruit-based products,” said Sukhu.

The initiative aligns with the government’s strategy to modernize agriculture and horticulture through infrastructure development and innovation. The winery is expected to generate direct and indirect employment opportunities in production, processing, and marketing, contributing to sustainable development in rural areas.

Himachal Pradesh, often referred to as the “Fruit Bowl of the Country,” has abundant raw materials for fruit processing. The state government has been actively promoting processing units to enhance value addition. In addition to the winery, the government has introduced measures like universal cartons to support apple growers and cleared Rs. 163 crore in pending dues under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS).

Subsidies on fungicides and insecticides have also been reinstated to make them more affordable for horticulturists, and the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for fruits has been increased. “These initiatives demonstrate our commitment to the welfare of fruit growers and the overall development of the state’s rural economy,” added the Chief Minister.

The Parala winery is set to become a model project, combining economic growth with sustainable practices, while showcasing Himachal Pradesh’s commitment to supporting its horticulture community.