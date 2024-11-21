The High Court’s order to close 18 HPTDC hotels and the attaching of Himachal Bhawan has triggered a political slugfest in Himachal Pradesh. Following a series of press statements from BJP leaders, Congress has countered by exposing what it claims are questionable decisions made during the BJP government regarding loss-making HPTDC hotels.

The Chief Minister’s Principal Advisor for Media Naresh Chauhan highlighted that the financial troubles of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) hotels did not develop overnight but were the result of poor management under the previous administration. Allegations have surfaced that the Jai Ram-led BJP government planned to lease or sell several HPTDC hotels, sparking debates even within their ranks in the Vidhan Sabha.

The Congress government has alleged that these proposals lacked transparency, with reports suggesting that one bidder had already been identified to take over some units. “The BJP government nearly handed over state assets to private entities under the pretext of financial prudence. An inquiry will ensure that those responsible are held accountable,” Naresh Chauhan stated.

Rejecting the BJP’s claims that HPTDC properties are loss-making, the Congress government clarified that the hotels have not been in significant financial distress in the past two years. However, a review is underway to address the performance of underperforming units. A high-level committee, led by a senior IAS officer, has been tasked with suggesting measures to strengthen or restructure these properties.

The controversy surrounding HPTDC properties is not the only issue under scrutiny. Chauhan criticized the previous administration for its handling of energy projects, including a Rs. 64 crore dispute with M/s Moser Baer Power Project Ltd and another involving Adani Power Limited. Both cases highlighted lapses in the BJP government’s policies, with Congress securing favourable outcomes in legal battles to protect state resources.

Congress leaders accused the BJP of tarnishing Himachal’s image through misinformation campaigns, particularly regarding tourism and state-owned properties. “The BJP should answer why they ignored the interests of the state and tried to privatize valuable public assets. The current government is committed to safeguarding these resources,” Naresh Chauhan further added.

The Congress government has reiterated its focus on ensuring transparency, efficiency, and sustainable management of public assets, with the ongoing inquiry expected to shed light on the previous government’s decisions.