Apple Procurement Surges in Himachal: 29,200 MT Acquired Under MIS; Himachal’s Apple Industry Sees Major Investments in Cold Storage, Processing and Packaging

Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) has processed a record 1,545 metric tons (MT) of apple juice concentrate across its three plants as of October 4, 2024. This milestone underscores the corporation’s growing capacity in the apple processing sector, significantly benefiting apple growers in the state.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu highlighted that the record-breaking processing includes 814 MT at the Parala plant in Shimla district, 653 MT at the Parwanoo plant in Solan district, and 78 MT at the Jarol plant in Mandi district. HPMC has ensured that 92 percent of apples procured this season are being processed due to strict procurement standards, with minimal fruit being sold through auctions.

Under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS), the state has procured a total of 29,200 MT of apples this year. Out of this, 19,437 MT were purchased through 206 HPMC procurement centers, while 9,764 MT were acquired through 109 Himfed centers. With the apple season still ongoing, procurement is expected to rise further, leading to increased processing.

In a bid to improve the quality of apple procurement, HPMC has piloted the use of crates, purchasing 1,219 MT of apples this season. For the first time, apple procurement has also reached the remote area of Pangi in Chamba district, further extending the state’s support to farmers in difficult-to-reach regions.

To streamline operations, HPMC introduced an online portal that manages real-time data on procurement, transportation, processing, auctions, and storage. The portal ensures transparency by linking payments directly to the bank accounts of apple growers. “This initiative is aimed at improving the overall efficiency of the Market Intervention Scheme,” Chief Minister Sukhu remarked.

The state government has taken additional steps to support apple growers, including mandating the use of universal cartons for apple sales and reducing the rental fee for Controlled Atmosphere (CA) stores from Rs. 1.90 to Rs. 1.60 per kilogram. HPMC has also lowered its profit margin on horticultural inputs such as pesticides and fertilizers from 15 percent to 9 percent.

Looking ahead, the Chief Minister announced the construction of a unique geothermal cold store in Tapri, Kinnaur district, expected to be operational next year. The cold store will utilize geothermal energy for storage, enhancing the state’s apple storage capabilities.

This year, HPMC has significantly increased its processing capacity, with the crushing capacity growing from 21,000 MT to 39,000 MT. The grading and packaging line capacity has also seen an increase, from 15,900 MT to 33,900 MT. Additionally, the wine units at Parala and Jarol have a combined annual capacity of 1.50 lakh liters. A new vinegar unit at Parala can produce 50,000 liters annually, while the newly established pectin unit can produce 1.2 MT daily. The ready-to-serve juice unit now has a daily capacity of 20,000 liters.