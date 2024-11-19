The Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) procured 25,000 metric tonnes of apples through its online Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) this season, according to Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi. Speaking at the 216th Board of Directors meeting and the 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of HPMC, Negi highlighted the efficiency of the procurement operations carried out at 200 apple collection centers across the state.

Negi emphasized that by avoiding open-market auctions of Grade-C apples, HPMC successfully mitigated the environmental pollution often caused during such auctions, particularly in Parwanoo. Most of the procured apples were processed to produce 2,000 metric tonnes (20 lakh litres) of Apple Juice Concentrate (AJC).

Future Plans and Developments

The meeting also discussed plans to rationalize the number of apple collection centers and proposed that HPMC become the sole agency for MIS procurement operations on behalf of the state government. Additionally, key initiatives include:

Developing HPMC properties in Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai under the PPP model.

under the Advancing the development of HPMC land in Kolkata.

Exploring the use of Rajgarh and Patlikuhl properties for agro-horticulture tourism.

for agro-horticulture tourism. Strategizing the full utilization of seven Controlled Atmosphere (CA) stores and ten Grading & Packing (GP) lines.

Cold Store and New Product Launches

HPMC is set to establish a 500 MT geothermal energy-based cold store at Tapri in Kinnaur in collaboration with M/s Geotropy India Pvt Ltd. Furthermore, the corporation is preparing to launch apple wine from its newly commissioned fruit processing plants at Parala (Shimla) and Jarol (Sundernagar, Mandi). Additionally, a Ready-to-Serve (RTS) apple juice will be introduced from the Parala plant, adding to its product portfolio.