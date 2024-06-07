Shimla District Administration to Oversee Transportation and Freight Charges During Apple Season; Control Room at Fagu to Coordinate Apple Season Activities, Says Horticulture Minister

Shimla – In a significant move to support the apple growers of Himachal Pradesh, Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi assured to implement the introduction of the Universal Carton for the upcoming apple season. This measure is aimed at benefiting the state’s fruit growers and ensuring a smooth and profitable season.

Presiding over a meeting with various stakeholders to discuss apple season preparedness, Minister Negi emphasized the state’s commitment to its apple industry, which plays a crucial role in the local economy. “Himachal Pradesh is renowned for its apple production, and the State Government is dedicated to leaving no stone unturned to ensure a successful apple season,” he stated.

The implementation of the Universal Carton is one of the key strategies this year. This standardized packaging solution is expected to streamline the Apple supply chain and improve the overall efficiency of fruit handling and transportation. Additionally, the sale of apples by weight, introduced last year, will continue, fulfilling a promise made to apple growers to ensure fair trading practices.

Minister Negi also stressed the importance of registering and licensing fruit traders and guaranteeing timely payments to growers. To facilitate smooth operations, he directed the Shimla district administration to ensure the availability of trucks and pickup vehicles for transporting fruit boxes. The administration is also tasked with setting freight charges based on weight and distance to prevent any discrepancies.

A main control room will be established at Fagu to oversee the operations during the apple season. The Police department has been instructed to manage traffic and maintain law and order to prevent any disruptions.

Furthermore, directions were given to the Public Works Department and the National Highway Authority of India to maintain roads connecting fruit-growing areas to terminal markets. This includes timely restoration of roads affected by heavy rain and landslides to ensure uninterrupted transportation.