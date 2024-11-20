Shimla: Former Union Minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Singh Thakur has criticized the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government, accusing it of financial mismanagement and administrative failure. Referring to the High Court’s order to attach Himachal Bhawan in Delhi over unpaid dues of ₹64 crore, Thakur called the incident a “black spot” on the state’s governance.

“The Congress government has tarnished the honour of Devbhoomi with its incompetence. The attachment of Himachal Bhawan, a symbol of pride, shows how the state is being pushed towards bankruptcy under Congress rule,” he stated.

Thakur lambasted the government for plunging Himachal into a debt of ₹96,500 crore within two years, warning that it may exceed ₹1 lakh crore by year-end. He accused the administration of burdening citizens with higher electricity rates, cess on milk and industries, and failing to fulfil pre-election promises.

Highlighting controversies such as tax on toilets and investigations into samosas, Thakur mocked the government as “directionless” and “bankrupt.” He warned that with three years left in its tenure, the Congress government might further degrade the state’s financial condition.

“The people of Himachal deserve better than this mismanagement and ridicule,” he concluded.