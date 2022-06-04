Shimla: Congress Working Committee (CWC) Member Congress In-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla on Saturday has allocated the work to the Secretaries, All India Congress Committee (AICC) attached to the AICC Incharge to coordinate during the forthcoming Legislative Assembly Elections, scheduled to take place later this year.

Tejinder Singh Bittu will be based in Shimla to coordinate with the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) functionaries.

Bittu will coordinate day to day election affairs in HPCC office, Shimla.

He will also coordinate with all the temporarily deputed AICC Secretaries in each district in Shimla Region which includes Solan, Shimla (Urban and Rural) and Sirmour. He will also coordinate with the AICC Observers being appointed in each Assembly constituency in the region.

Sanjay Dutt will be based in Kangra to look after the region and will coordinate with all the temporarily deputed AICC Secretaries in each district of that region along with AICC Observers being appointed in each Assembly Constituency falls under the region up to the conclusion of the elections process.

Gurkirat Singh Kotli will be based in Mandi and Hamirpur region and will coordinate with all the temporarily deputed AICC Secretaries in each district of that region along with AICC Observers being appointed in each Assembly Constituency falls under the region up to the conclusion of the Elections process.